SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

Mary Murphy: Change Happens When Women are in Power

The journalism professor and media expert discusses the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood.

Jan 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

USC Annenberg professor Mary Murphy has covered the entertainment industry for many publications including TV Guide, New York Magazine, and The LA Times. In their conversation, Murphy tells host Robert Scheer about her reporting over 30 years ago on sexual harassment in Hollywood.  Murphy says as a young reporter, she was harassed by a famous actor, but her editor told her to leave it out of the story to protect the actor. And Murphy tells Scheer that in spite of recent harassment allegations, she sees a sea change happening particularly in television where the morning news shows now all have prominent women hosts.

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

