Nate Cardozo is a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), which is a non-profit organization that defends users’ rights online. Cardozo has litigated cases involving electronic surveillance and online free expression. In their conversation, Cardozo tells host Robert Scheer he believes the next frontier in internet privacy will be around encryption. He says we shouldn’t want local law enforcement to have the tools to break into people’s phones much as the NSA has done. And Cardozo says that while we now live in a "golden age of surveillance," where everything can be recorded and traced, there are tools people can use to protect themselves online.
Photo credit: EFF
Nate Cardozo: A Golden Age of Surveillance
The attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation discusses the fight for privacy online.
Guests:
Nate Cardozo, Senior attorney, Electronic Frontier Foundation, @eff
Robert Scheer
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney
