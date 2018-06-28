Nomi Prins: Collusion

Nomi Prins worked for Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns before leaving Wall Street to write and speak about the banks’ risky activity and lack of remorse for contributing to the economic downtown in 2008. Prins’ most recent book is “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World.” In their conversation, Prins tells host Robert Scheer that after the recession of 2008, the Federal Reserve conjured $4 ½ trillion, which allowed private banks to almost double in size and continue to take risks with money. She says that money could have instead gone to aid small businesses and loan forgiveness. And they discuss whether the central banks and institutions like the International Monetary Fund are actually helping regular people or simply making the rich richer.



Photo credit: Lycurgo C. Querido

Collusion Nomi Prins