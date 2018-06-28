ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Nomi Prins: Collusion

The former Wall Street banker turned journalist and author returns to Scheer Intelligence to critique the actions of international central banks.

COMING SOON

Jun 29, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Nomi Prins worked for Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns before leaving Wall Street to write and speak about the banks’ risky activity and lack of remorse for contributing to the economic downtown in 2008. Prins’ most recent book is “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World.” In their conversation, Prins tells host Robert Scheer that after the recession of 2008, the Federal Reserve conjured $4 ½ trillion, which allowed private banks to almost double in size and continue to take risks with money. She says that money could have instead gone to aid small businesses and loan forgiveness. And they discuss whether the central banks and institutions like the International Monetary Fund are actually helping regular people or simply making the rich richer.

Photo credit: Lycurgo C. Querido

Collusion

Nomi Prins

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless
For The Curious Blog

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing?
For The Curious Blog

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing? By Frances Anderton and Avishay Artsy While Los Angeles officials work to build more permanent homeless housing, and shelter beds continue to fill, many are still sleeping in tents, pitched… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness
For The Curious Blog

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness When Larmar Avila is out on the streets meeting the people and trying to build trust, he makes sure to bring plenty of one thing to help break the ice:… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed