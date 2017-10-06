Norman Lear: A 'bleeding heart conservative,' Part II

Norman Lear produced some of TV's most memorable comedies including All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Maude. In part two of his conversation with Robert Scheer, Lear reveals that in spite of his progressive views on many issues, he actually considers himself a "bleeding heart conservative." Lear says he wonders why more Republican nominees in the 2016 election didn't invoke the accomplishments of President Eisenhower instead of Reagan's. And he confides that, at 95, he is happy simply living in the moment and not knowing what happens after death. [Contains mature language.]

Listen to Part I.

Photo by Christopher Ho