Norman Lear: A 'bleeding heart conservative,' Part II

The 95-year-old television icon talks about politics and mortality. [Contains mature language.]

Oct 06, 2017

Norman Lear produced some of TV's most memorable comedies including All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Maude. In part two of his conversation with Robert Scheer, Lear reveals that in spite of his progressive views on many issues, he actually considers himself a "bleeding heart conservative." Lear says he wonders why more Republican nominees in the 2016 election didn't invoke the accomplishments of President Eisenhower instead of Reagan's. And he confides that, at 95, he is happy simply living in the moment and not knowing what happens after death.  [Contains mature language.]

Listen to Part I.

Photo by Christopher Ho

Even This I Get to Experience

Norman Lear

Guests:
Norman Lear, TV writer and producer, @TheNormanLear

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

