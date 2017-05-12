ON AIR
Oliver Stone: A controversial and provocative original (Part 2)

The Oscar-winning director discusses taking on wall street through film and American foreign policy.This conversation includes adult language.

May 12, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Oliver Stone's films include Nixon, Snowden and Platoon, for which he won an Oscar. A four-part interview with Vladimir Putin conducted by Stone will air next month on Showtime. In part two of their conversation, Stone tells host Robert Scheer that his father's financial services career strongly influenced the making of “Wall Street” in the 1980s and how the corporate greed and materialism from that era had only worsened when he made the sequel over 20 years later. Stone says he initially started making the documentary series The Untold History of the United States because he saw George W. Bush's presidency and entry into the Iraq War as an aberration but ultimately learned it had historical precedent. And Stone tells Scheer that the chance of a nuclear war in his lifetime seems more likely than ever.

Note: This conversation contains adult language.

Guests:
Oliver Stone, filmmaker, @TheOliverStone

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

