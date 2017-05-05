Oliver Stone: A controversial and provocative original (Part I)

Oliver Stone's award-winning films include Wall Street, Born on the Fourth of July and Platoon. Stone recently conducted lengthy interviews with Vladimir Putin, which will air next month on Showtime. In part one of their conversation, Stone tells host Robert Scheer about his privileged upbringing as well as his time as a soldier in Vietnam, both of which strongly influenced his films. Stone says that his directing choices have never been pragmatic ones in order to advance his career. And he discusses his skepticism about the media and many politicians' portrayal of Russia as the enemy.

Oliver Stone

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney


