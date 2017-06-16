ON AIR
Peter Moskowitz: Gentrification is killing cities

The journalist and writer talks about the downside of gentrification.

Jun 16, 2017

Peter Moskowitz has written for publications including the Atlantic and Vice. His new book is How to Kill A City.” Moskowitz, who is from Manhattan, tells host Robert Scheer he now finds his hometown and other cities such as San Francisco homogenous and boring, in large part because of gentrification; to live in these cities many people have to change their priorities and choose only lucrative careers. Rather than being a cure for poverty and homelessness, gentrification just pushes those problems out of view. Scheer and Moskowitz discuss the idea that housing should be considered a human right, and agree that in the 1940s and 1950s public housing did not have the stigma it carries today.

How to Kill a City

Peter Moskowitz

Guests:
Peter Moskowitz, journalist, writer and activist, @ptrmsk

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

