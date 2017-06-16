Peter Moskowitz: Gentrification is killing cities

Peter Moskowitz has written for publications including the Atlantic and Vice. His new book is How to Kill A City.” Moskowitz, who is from Manhattan, tells host Robert Scheer he now finds his hometown and other cities such as San Francisco homogenous and boring, in large part because of gentrification; to live in these cities many people have to change their priorities and choose only lucrative careers. Rather than being a cure for poverty and homelessness, gentrification just pushes those problems out of view. Scheer and Moskowitz discuss the idea that housing should be considered a human right, and agree that in the 1940s and 1950s public housing did not have the stigma it carries today.

.

Guests:

Peter Moskowitz, journalist, writer and activist, @ptrmsk

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

