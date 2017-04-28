Ray McGovern: Faulty intelligence

Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst for 27 years, beginning in the JFK administration through George H.W. Bush. In 2003, he co-created the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity to call attention to the intelligence being used to justify the Iraq War. In their discussion, McGovern and host Robert Scheer discuss the widely disseminated but questionable notion leading up to and during the Vietnam War that there was an international Communist movement. McGovern gave back his Commendation Medallion for his years of service after the CIA's torture practices were exposed. He says he does not believe the leaks exposed during the election by Wikileaks came from Russia.



