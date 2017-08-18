ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Sarah Pillsbury: Breakthrough films and Liberty Hill

The film producer discusses her career in entertainment and her Los Angeles foundation.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 18, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Sarah Pillsbury has produced many films including Desperately Seeking Susan and the HBO film about the AIDS crisis, And the Band Played On. She is also a founder of Liberty Hill, a foundation that supports grassroots community organizing. Pillsbury recounts what inspired the two very different career paths she has taken. She says she thought making Desperately Seeking Susan in the 1980s would quickly lead to many more female-helmed films -- which did not pan out, and she discusses the struggle making a film about AIDS in the early 1990s.

Photo by Christopher Ho

Desperately Seeking Susan

Susan Seidelman

CREDITS

Guests:
Sarah Pillsbury, filmmaker and community organizer, @libertyhill

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Taste some Japanese grapes growing in Ventura
For The Curious Blog

Taste some Japanese grapes growing in Ventura At a farm in the Ventura town of Fillmore, a family is growing Japanese table grapes. Like Concord grapes, they are big and juicy. But, they have a unique flavor and… Read More

Aug 17, 2017

Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be
For The Curious Blog

Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be “Hamilton” opens tonight at The Pantages in Hollywood, however in an unusual move, only a few large media outlets will be able to attend and review the play. That is… Read More

Aug 16, 2017

Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale
For The Curious Blog

Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale Venezuela is dealing with a collapsed economy, food shortages, protestors and the military clashing in the streets. But years ago, Bob Lee and his girlfriend, Alie, spent the night in the capital,… Read More

Aug 16, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE