Tiana Alexandra-Silliphant: The General and Me

The documentary filmmaker discusses her film about Vietnamese General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Nov 17, 2017

Tiana Alexandra-Silliphant is an actress and the director of the acclaimed film From Hollywood to Hanoi. Her most recent film as a director, The General and Mespans 25 years of her relationship with General Giap, the leader of the North Vietnamese Army and adviser to Ho Chi Minh during the Vietnam War.

Alexandra-Silliphant discusses the discrimination she faced as a young Vietnamese refugee in Virginia, and how her friendship with actor and martial arts expert Bruce Lee gave her confidence as a teenager. She also talks about her decades spent filming and interviewing General Giap, which revealed a much more complex and misunderstood person than is widely believed.

Photo by Christopher Ho

Guests:
Tiana Alexandra-Silliphant, actress and director, @tianaworld

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

