ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Trita Parsi: Losing an enemy

The founder and president of the National Iranian American Council talks about the United States’ resistance to normalizing relations with Iran.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Trita Parsi is an expert on US-Iran relations and has written extensively on the subject. His most recent book is “Losing An Enemy: Obama, Iran and the Triumph of Diplomacy.” In their conversation, Parsi and host Robert Scheer discuss how many in the United States government want Iran to continue to be an enemy even though that may not be in the US’ best interest. Parsi tells Scheer that while Israel and Saudi Arabia seem to have little in common, they have been long united in their fear of the US normalizing relations with Iran. And, Parsi tells Scheer that while the United States has historically viewed Iran in simplistic, black and white terms, he believes the complexity of the country and its people will help bring about change.

Photo credit: Rebecca Zeller

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Are you new to LA? What do you want to know
For The Curious Blog

Are you new to LA? What do you want to know Are you new to Los Angeles? What have you learned? What do you want to know more about? Read More

Jan 23, 2018

Full list of Academy Award nominees: KCRW’s interviews with the filmmakers
For The Curious Blog

Full list of Academy Award nominees: KCRW’s interviews with the filmmakers In an unpredictable awards season, Oscar nominations continued to serve up surprises this year. Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water” took the lead with 13 nominations. In addition to del… Read More

Jan 23, 2018

On being a ‘friend of Joe’
For The Curious Blog

On being a ‘friend of Joe’ It is my sad duty to inform you that Joe Frank died at 8:00 am, January 15, 2018 in Los Angeles. He was 79. Joe was the best storyteller I… Read More

Jan 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed