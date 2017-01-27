ON AIR
Willie Nelson: A Long Story (Part II)

Robert Scheer continues his discussion about music, life, and America with legendary musician Willie Nelson. (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

Jan 27, 2017

In the second half of this two-part conversation at his home in Hawaii, Willie Nelson discusses his start in the music industry as a DJ and a promoter. He tells Robert Scheer of his love for Texas and about why, in spite of the current political climate, he is optimistic about America. Nelson also discusses why he’s not afraid of getting older and never wants to stop making music. (Listen to Part I Here)

NOTE: This conversation contains explicit language.

Photo: Bob Tilden

It's a Long Story

Willie Nelson

Guests:
Willie Nelson, musician, singer, songwriter and activist, @willienelson

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

