Willie Nelson: A Long Story (Part II)

In the second half of this two-part conversation at his home in Hawaii, Willie Nelson discusses his start in the music industry as a DJ and a promoter. He tells Robert Scheer of his love for Texas and about why, in spite of the current political climate, he is optimistic about America. Nelson also discusses why he’s not afraid of getting older and never wants to stop making music. (Listen to Part I Here)

NOTE: This conversation contains explicit language.

Photo: Bob Tilden

Guests:

Willie Nelson, musician, singer, songwriter and activist, @willienelson

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

