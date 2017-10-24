ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

A schmaltzy drama? Just what the doctor ordered.

The biggest hit of the fall is ABC's new drama The Good Doctor, where Freddie Highmore plays a brilliant, autistic surgeon. Ratings have already surpassed last year's hit This is Us, and perpetual comedy juggernaut The Big Bang Theory.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 24, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Critics are just so-so on The Good Doctor, but the show, in a surprise to some, has connected with a massive audience. The drama is super sappy and sentimental, which perhaps is what people are craving as the rest of the world seems to be descending into dark times. The series is also being praised for Freddie Highmore's performance and for the way autism is portrayed onscreen, something that's also happening with the Netflix show Atypical. Now the tough part will be hanging on to those viewers in the age of ADD TV. Designated Survivor -- last year's biggest hit on ABC -- lost half its audience from Season 1 to 2.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Screengrab

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed