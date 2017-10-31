A World Series for the history books

More than 23 million people tuned in to watch Game Five of the Dodgers and Astros, even though the game went well past midnight on the East Coast. At more than five hours, it was the second-longest game in World Series history. It's been a strange Series -- with lots of home runs, extra innings, allegations of too-slick balls that make it hard to throw sliders, and a bit of controversy thrown in as well. In Game Three, the Astros first baseman and fan favorite Yuli Gurriel made a racist gesture in the dugout after hitting a home run off of LA's Yu Darvish. MLB decided to suspend Gurriel for five games, but not until the start of the season in 2018. The fact that he'll play the rest of the World Series has been viewed as a miscue in much of the sportswriting world. Tonight, the Dodgers are back in LA for Game Six.