After 15 years at ABC, Shonda Rhimes goes to Netflix

The news that Rhimes and her Shondaland company would be making a new home at Netflix is a huge blow for ABC/Disney. The announcement comes just days after the news that Disney would be pulling their content from Netflix to create their own streaming services. The two announcements highlights some major trends in television: the desire for networks to own their own content, and for showrunners to have creative freedom. This may mean more exciting shows for the consumer, but they won't come without a cost -- it's likely that you'll have to pay for each outlet individually.