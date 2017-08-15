ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

After 15 years at ABC, Shonda Rhimes goes to Netflix

As the battle between networks for TV talent heats up, the prolific showrunner Shonda Rhimes is jumping ship at ABC and making her way to Netflix -- and she's not alone. Fellow prodigious broadcast showrunner Chuck Lorre also announced a huge deal with the streaming giant.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The news that Rhimes and her Shondaland company would be making a new home at Netflix is a huge blow for ABC/Disney. The announcement comes just days after the news that Disney would be pulling their content from Netflix to create their own streaming services. The two announcements highlights some major trends in television: the desire for networks to own their own content, and for showrunners to have creative freedom. This may mean more exciting shows for the consumer, but they won't come without a cost -- it's likely that you'll have to pay for each outlet individually.

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE