Amazon changes its TV strategy, seeking streaming success

The golden age of streaming television where every show got at least two seasons is long gone. Everyone wants the next hit show, and we're seeing that play out in some recent programming decisions at Amazon. Last week, the streamer canceled two shows: Z and The Last Tycoon. The latter was something of a surprise cancellation, and Z had been canceled, then un-cancelled and renewed, before being canceled again. While Amazon made waves early on with Transparent, it hasn't been able to deliver another much talked-about show. However, it's got plenty of funds, so it'll be interesting to see where it go from here, especially as more competitors like Apple get into the game.