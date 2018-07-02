Amazon plans begin to come into focus

We already knew the Amazon was spending potentially a billion dollars for a multi-season 'Lord of the Rings' series. Now, they're also starting to recruit big-name showrunners, including Oscar winner Jordan Peele. It's also making an effort to go after women viewers, a strategy Netflix is working on as well. It's slightly unusual that Salke would start giving interviews before any of the new offerings are actually available to watch, but she is likely trying to distinguish herself from her predecessor Roy Price, who left under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations. In other streaming news, Apple is also massively bulking up, inking recent deals with Oprah and Sesame Workshop.