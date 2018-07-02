We already knew the Amazon was spending potentially a billion dollars for a multi-season 'Lord of the Rings' series. Now, they're also starting to recruit big-name showrunners, including Oscar winner Jordan Peele. It's also making an effort to go after women viewers, a strategy Netflix is working on as well. It's slightly unusual that Salke would start giving interviews before any of the new offerings are actually available to watch, but she is likely trying to distinguish herself from her predecessor Roy Price, who left under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations. In other streaming news, Apple is also massively bulking up, inking recent deals with Oprah and Sesame Workshop.
Amazon plans begin to come into focus
As all the big streamers continue to bulk up their offerings, Jennifer Salke, the new head of Amazon Studios, starts to give interviews that offer some hints of how Amazon will try to stand out.
Could there be a 'Roseanne' spinoff? Should there be? Already there are talks of Sara Gilbert and potentially other cast members doing something without 'Roseanne.' But is there a way to do it so Barr wouldn't get money as a producer? We discuss, plus talk about separating the art from the problematic TV artist.