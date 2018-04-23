ON AIR
Are longer episodes better episodes?

'Westworld' is back on HBO and the drama has even more puzzles to solve and timelines to unravel...which may explain why the season two premiere was more than an hour long. 'Westworld' is not alone in this trend of dramas creeping above the 60-minute mark, but do longer episodes really make for better viewing?

Apr 24, 2018

The 69-minute-long premiere of Westworld's season 2 comes off a full 90-minute finale. 'Game of Thrones' is also known for it's long episodes, though HBO isn't the only network pushing the clock. FX has long been known for stretching episodes beyond an hour. In some cases it's a treat, but other times, especially for people who watch a lot of TV, it can start to feel like bloat. Part of the episode time limit expansion may be related to networks wanting to be "creator friendly," and giving showrunners as much time as they need to tell their stories. On the other hand, seasons themselves are so much shorter than in the past, most TV seasons are still putting forward many, many fewer minutes of content than in the past. 

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

