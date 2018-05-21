ON AIR
Are networks failing when it comes to finales?

A couple of recent broadcast series finales have gone out with a whimper rather than a bang. And other recently-canceled shows didn't even have the chance to air a true finale. Should networks take more care in providing a fond farewell for once-beloved shows, even if ratings aren't what they used to be?

May 22, 2018

With the upfronts wrapped up, it's on to the final days of the season for broadcast comedies and dramas. Some say goodbye until the fall, and for some, it's the end of the road. Joe Adalian noticed that two fan-favorite shows--'Once Upon on Time' on ABC and 'New Girl' on Fox--ended their runs without much todo on their respective networks. Even if the shows have lost some of their former luster, as well as ratings, Adalian argues that it would have been better for the brands overall to have given the series finales slightly more fanfare. On the flip side, well, there's a reason the shows were canceled, right? Still, at least those shows got a finale--others like 'Last Man on Earth' and 'Designated Survivor'--got the ax before they had the opportunity to write a proper series ending. That's all part and parcel of how broadcast TV works, but maybe it's time for a change, or at least an opportunity to close out with a TV movie.

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

