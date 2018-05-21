With the upfronts wrapped up, it's on to the final days of the season for broadcast comedies and dramas. Some say goodbye until the fall, and for some, it's the end of the road. Joe Adalian noticed that two fan-favorite shows--'Once Upon on Time' on ABC and 'New Girl' on Fox--ended their runs without much todo on their respective networks. Even if the shows have lost some of their former luster, as well as ratings, Adalian argues that it would have been better for the brands overall to have given the series finales slightly more fanfare. On the flip side, well, there's a reason the shows were canceled, right? Still, at least those shows got a finale--others like 'Last Man on Earth' and 'Designated Survivor'--got the ax before they had the opportunity to write a proper series ending. That's all part and parcel of how broadcast TV works, but maybe it's time for a change, or at least an opportunity to close out with a TV movie.
Are networks failing when it comes to finales?
A couple of recent broadcast series finales have gone out with a whimper rather than a bang. And other recently-canceled shows didn't even have the chance to air a true finale. Should networks take more care in providing a fond farewell for once-beloved shows, even if ratings aren't what they used to be?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
More From Screengrab
Checking in on the upfronts: cancelations, pickups, diversity & more Mike's in New York for the annual TV upfronts, where all the networks give presentations to ad buyers, hoping to convince them to invest in the upcoming season. It's also the time of year when we learn which shows live and die.
In the war of the streamers, where does Hulu stack up? With its critical acclaim and buckets of awards, 'The Handmaid's Tale' was a major milestone for Hulu. Now the series is back for a second season, but Hulu hasn't made much other noise in terms of original shows. Does Hulu need to up its development game, or is this all part of its strategy?
Are longer episodes better episodes? 'Westworld' is back on HBO and the drama has even more puzzles to solve and timelines to unravel...which may explain why the season two premiere was more than an hour long. 'Westworld' is not alone in this trend of dramas creeping above the 60-minute mark, but do longer episodes really make for better viewing?