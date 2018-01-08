At winter press tour, lots of Disney/Fox questions, but few answers
TV critics and reporters are gathered in Pasadena for several days of presentations from cable and broadcast networks. Everyone wants to know what the Fox broadcast network will look like following its purchase by Disney, but at the moment, execs don't have the answers.
What Disney's acquisition of most of Fox means for TV The $52.4 billion deal was announced last week and has huge implications in the film world, but also in television as well. The move is largely seen as a way for Disney to get more content directly to consumers, and part of that means bulking up a forthcoming streaming service.
As women in TV speak out, people at the top remain white men Big names in television continue to step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. This week was celebrity chef Mario Batali, co-host of The Chew. But if this is a moment to put more female leaders at the top, the TV world is not seizing it.