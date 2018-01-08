ON AIR
At winter press tour, lots of Disney/Fox questions, but few answers

TV critics and reporters are gathered in Pasadena for several days of presentations from cable and broadcast networks. Everyone wants to know what the Fox broadcast network will look like following its purchase by Disney, but at the moment, execs don't have the answers.

Jan 09, 2018

"Business as usual" has been the key phrase at the winter gathering of the Television Critics Association. This comes as, of course, things are not business as usual for television in general and especially the Fox network. Fox heads Dana Walden and Gary Newman faced the press, but had little in the way of answers for what their network would look like in a year, after the Disney merger goes through. And in the Disney/ABC session, execs similarly shot down the hope of any of those questions being answered. The other big news at the ABC session was the departure of super showrunner Shonda Rhimes as she heads to Netflix. 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' will continue, but Shondaland as we know it at ABC will come to an end. 

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

