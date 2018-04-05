The Stormy Daniels interview on CBS' '60 Minutes,' the revival of 'Roseanne' on ABC, and the live performance of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' on NBC maybe not seem like they have anything in common. But the one thing they do share? They all aired on a broadcast network, and they all got people talking--not to mention some solid ratings. Whether it's important news, a nostalgia hit, or a live event, programming like this demonstrates that for broadcast, there is indeed, as Joe Adalian puts it, "a middle ground between dominance and death." Success doesn't come cheap, of course, and if the big networks want to survive in a world of Netflix, they need to be willing to put the resources towards their programming.
Broadcast TV's roadmap to survival
There's been lots of talk about broadcast television recently, and for once it's not all doom and gloom. Some recent ratings hits demonstrate that broadcast TV can have a future, even in a landscape dominated by streaming.
Why were dozens of local news anchors all reading the same script? You may have seen the video zipping around the internet that shows news anchors from stations across the country reading a scripted statement about the scourge of "fake news." The one thing all the stations have in common? They're owned by the right-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group, a giant media company that will soon own even more stations.
The case of the disappearing 'Black-ish' episode 'Black-ish' is known for taking on tough topics like racial slurs and police brutality, but one episode may have proved too political for ABC. Variety learned the episode was shelved in February, after it had already been filmed. There's no word yet on if it will ever air.