Broadcast TV's roadmap to survival

There's been lots of talk about broadcast television recently, and for once it's not all doom and gloom. Some recent ratings hits demonstrate that broadcast TV can have a future, even in a landscape dominated by streaming.

Apr 10, 2018

The Stormy Daniels interview on CBS' '60 Minutes,' the revival of 'Roseanne' on ABC, and the live performance of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' on NBC maybe not seem like they have anything in common. But the one thing they do share? They all aired on a broadcast network, and they all got people talking--not to mention some solid ratings. Whether it's important news, a nostalgia hit, or a live event, programming like this demonstrates that for broadcast, there is indeed, as Joe Adalian puts it, "a middle ground between dominance and death." Success doesn't come cheap, of course, and if the big networks want to survive in a world of Netflix, they need to be willing to put the resources towards their programming. 

Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

