ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

Changes afoot in the television landscape

Mike and Joe take a look at some of the deals in the works...or not, as in the case of the AT&T and Time Warner merger. Also, what would the end of net neutrality mean for streaming services and their consumers?

COMING SOON

Nov 28, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

For months it seemed like the AT&T and Time Warner merger was a done deal. But now the Justice Department is suing to stop the deal from going through. One would think under a Republican administration, this type of big deal would be embraced, but it's highly likely that President Trump prefers otherwise. His dislike of CNN (a Time-Warner property) is well-documented. There are many liberals who would normally prefer for the deal not to go through, but are finding themselves confused that they're on the same side as Trump for this issue, albeit for different reasons. The Trump administration has not been against other media mergers like Sinclair and Tribune, so it appears that AT&T and Time Warner is indeed personal. And in other major media news, the fight is on the save the Obama-era regulations that protect net neutrality, but the rules are set to be repealed next month. This means that internet service providers could charge streamers like Netflix more money for taking up more bandwidth, but streamers would in all likelihood pass those costs along to consumers.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Screengrab

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed