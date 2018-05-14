Checking in on the upfronts: cancelations, pickups, diversity & more

There was a veritable Twitter uprising last week when fans of the comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' learned it had been canceled by Fox. Then, in short order, NBC swooped in for the save, giving the show an additional 13 episodes on the Peacock. It's a decision that makes sense from a business perspective--NBC owns the studio that makes the show and it does well internationally, plus it's already got a built-in fan base. In other news, Fox has brought back Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing,' which was previously on ABC. Though if Disney does indeed buy Fox, it may end up going back to ABC in the long run. Or it could all just be to keep Tim Allen happy in hopes of a 'Home Improvement' reboot.