There was a veritable Twitter uprising last week when fans of the comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' learned it had been canceled by Fox. Then, in short order, NBC swooped in for the save, giving the show an additional 13 episodes on the Peacock. It's a decision that makes sense from a business perspective--NBC owns the studio that makes the show and it does well internationally, plus it's already got a built-in fan base. In other news, Fox has brought back Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing,' which was previously on ABC. Though if Disney does indeed buy Fox, it may end up going back to ABC in the long run. Or it could all just be to keep Tim Allen happy in hopes of a 'Home Improvement' reboot.
Checking in on the upfronts: cancelations, pickups, diversity & more
Mike's in New York for the annual TV upfronts, where all the networks give presentations to ad buyers, hoping to convince them to invest in the upcoming season. It's also the time of year when we learn which shows live and die.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
More From Screengrab
In the war of the streamers, where does Hulu stack up? With its critical acclaim and buckets of awards, 'The Handmaid's Tale' was a major milestone for Hulu. Now the series is back for a second season, but Hulu hasn't made much other noise in terms of original shows. Does Hulu need to up its development game, or is this all part of its strategy?
Are longer episodes better episodes? 'Westworld' is back on HBO and the drama has even more puzzles to solve and timelines to unravel...which may explain why the season two premiere was more than an hour long. 'Westworld' is not alone in this trend of dramas creeping above the 60-minute mark, but do longer episodes really make for better viewing?