Checking in on the upfronts: cancelations, pickups, diversity & more

Mike's in New York for the annual TV upfronts, where all the networks give presentations to ad buyers, hoping to convince them to invest in the upcoming season. It's also the time of year when we learn which shows live and die.

May 15, 2018

There was a veritable Twitter uprising last week when fans of the comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' learned it had been canceled by Fox. Then, in short order, NBC swooped in for the save, giving the show an additional 13 episodes on the Peacock. It's a decision that makes sense from a business perspective--NBC owns the studio that makes the show and it does well internationally, plus it's already got a built-in fan base. In other news, Fox has brought back Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing,' which was previously on ABC. Though if Disney does indeed buy Fox, it may end up going back to ABC in the long run. Or it could all just be to keep Tim Allen happy in hopes of a 'Home Improvement' reboot.

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

