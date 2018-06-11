Checking out the inner workings of Netflix

One of the most surprising things Adalian says he learned is the decentralized nature of the streaming giant. This means a lot of people have greenlight power--a setup that is very different from most networks. He also says that IMDb ratings are one of the many things Netflix looks at when determining show popularity. And forget about traditional demos like age, location and gender. Netflix has 2,000 viewer silos they place people in depending on their viewing habits. One bit of info that didn't make it into the final piece? There are 3 types of nitro coffee on tap at Netflix HQ.