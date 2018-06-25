After calling out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Twitter, Seth MacFarlane also gave a hefty $2 million donation to NPR and $500,000 to KPCC. The 'Family Guy' creator kicked off a chorus of outcry from other creative talent that works for the Murdoch-owned company. Many Fox showrunners have had issues with their sister news organization over the years, but the matter has come to a head with the most recent Trump administration crisis. It's still a bold move to speak out, but the outcry is also somewhat tempered by the fact that 20th Century Fox will have a new owner soon--probably Disney, or possibly Comcast--but either way, it's likely that everyone speaking out won't work for Fox in short order anyway.
Fox creatives speak out against Fox News
For some Fox showrunners, Fox News' immigration coverage has been a bridge too far. Seth MacFarlane, Steve Levitan, Judd Apatow and others have called out the way Fox News has covered the humanitarian crisis at the border.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
More From Screengrab
Could there be a 'Roseanne' spinoff? Should there be? Already there are talks of Sara Gilbert and potentially other cast members doing something without 'Roseanne.' But is there a way to do it so Barr wouldn't get money as a producer? We discuss, plus talk about separating the art from the problematic TV artist.
So much time for talk, so little time to watch Late night TV is everywhere--and now at any time you want. Much of it gets watched the next day in clip form. There's no way to watch all the shows--is this a case where less could be more? Not likely, but that won't stop us from making some suggestions!