Fox creatives speak out against Fox News

For some Fox showrunners, Fox News' immigration coverage has been a bridge too far. Seth MacFarlane, Steve Levitan, Judd Apatow and others have called out the way Fox News has covered the humanitarian crisis at the border.

Jun 26, 2018

After calling out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Twitter, Seth MacFarlane also gave a hefty $2 million donation to NPR and $500,000 to KPCC. The 'Family Guy' creator kicked off a chorus of outcry from other creative talent that works for the Murdoch-owned company. Many Fox showrunners have had issues with their sister news organization over the years, but the matter has come to a head with the most recent Trump administration crisis. It's still a bold move to speak out, but the outcry is also somewhat tempered by the fact that 20th Century Fox will have a new owner soon--probably Disney, or possibly Comcast--but either way, it's likely that everyone speaking out won't work for Fox in short order anyway.

Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

