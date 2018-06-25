Fox creatives speak out against Fox News

After calling out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Twitter, Seth MacFarlane also gave a hefty $2 million donation to NPR and $500,000 to KPCC. The 'Family Guy' creator kicked off a chorus of outcry from other creative talent that works for the Murdoch-owned company. Many Fox showrunners have had issues with their sister news organization over the years, but the matter has come to a head with the most recent Trump administration crisis. It's still a bold move to speak out, but the outcry is also somewhat tempered by the fact that 20th Century Fox will have a new owner soon--probably Disney, or possibly Comcast--but either way, it's likely that everyone speaking out won't work for Fox in short order anyway.