The Netflix flagship show House of Cards is in on hold for the moment, after Netflix announced they'd cut ties with Kevin Spacey, the star of the show. That means a lot of cast and crew are in limbo as Netflix tries to figure out how to proceed. One option could be writing Spacey's character out of the show entirely. Netflix has also announced they will not do another stand-up special with Louis C.K. HBO and FX has cut ties with the comedian as well. And, over at The CW, showrunner Andrew Kreisberg has been suspended amid harassment claims. Now, Hollywood needs to work on a building a system where people can safely report abuse and hopefully stop more harassment going forward.
How unmasking harassers has business repercussions in TV
The firing of some big name executives and talent due to sexual harassment allegations are starting to affect the television industry in a very real way.
