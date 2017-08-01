In cable, counting on consolidation and 'comfort-food TV'

It may still be Peak TV for programming, but it's a contracting world for cable. As more and more networks consolidate, not every channel is going to make the cut. Now that Discovery and Scripps have merged, some of their more niche channels may disappear, as there's an increased focus on so-called "comfort-food TV" that HGTV and the Food Network are great at -- escapist shows highlighting food, restaurants and real-estate. From the consumer standpoint, there's less of a focus on specific channels, and more on specific shows, so in the future, your TV set-up may look even like channel surfing and more like going to a Netflix or Hulu-type service for everything on screen.