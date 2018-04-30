In the war of the streamers, where does Hulu stack up?

Last fall, Joe Adalian wrote a piece about how 'The Handmaid's Tale' changed the game for Hulu. But as season 2 launches, he wonders how well Hulu has been able to capitalize on that momentum. The Hulu original series 'The Looming Tower' was well-received, but when it comes to chatter about Hulu on Twitter, it seemed like most people were talking about the streamer's recent addition of 'ER' to its library. In terms of original series, Hulu still feels like the also-ran compared to Netflix and even Amazon, but it has been able to distinguish itself as the place to go to watch broadcast shows the next day, as well as for its library of old shows, including 'Seinfeld' and 'Golden Girls.' And in the ear of nostalgia, you can't discount the power of those familiar favorites.