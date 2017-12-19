Looking ahead to the year in television

In the coming year, we'll start to see more of the specifics of the Disney/Fox deal and what kind of executive shuffles the merger will surely cause. We'll also continue to watch the possible AT&T/Time Warner merger -- this is the deal that last year everyone thought would sail through regulatory approval, but now is stuck in court, likely due to Trump's dislike of CNN. And we'll see what other mergers and combinations happen -- would Jeff Bezos consider buying CBS? Or maybe CBS will recombine with Viacom. Plus, Amazon forges forward with its plan to create the next Game of Thrones, but focusing on a big show may well prove a mistake. Finally, we'll see the continued unmasking of sexual harassers as women continue to come forward.