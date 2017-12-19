In the coming year, we'll start to see more of the specifics of the Disney/Fox deal and what kind of executive shuffles the merger will surely cause. We'll also continue to watch the possible AT&T/Time Warner merger -- this is the deal that last year everyone thought would sail through regulatory approval, but now is stuck in court, likely due to Trump's dislike of CNN. And we'll see what other mergers and combinations happen -- would Jeff Bezos consider buying CBS? Or maybe CBS will recombine with Viacom. Plus, Amazon forges forward with its plan to create the next Game of Thrones, but focusing on a big show may well prove a mistake. Finally, we'll see the continued unmasking of sexual harassers as women continue to come forward.
Looking ahead to the year in television
The motto for 2018 in TV may well be "combine or die."
What Disney's acquisition of most of Fox means for TV The $52.4 billion deal was announced last week and has huge implications in the film world, but also in television as well. The move is largely seen as a way for Disney to get more content directly to consumers, and part of that means bulking up a forthcoming streaming service.
As women in TV speak out, people at the top remain white men Big names in television continue to step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. This week was celebrity chef Mario Batali, co-host of The Chew. But if this is a moment to put more female leaders at the top, the TV world is not seizing it.