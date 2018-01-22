ON AIR
So long to some of streaming's quirkiest comedies

There's been a rash of recent cancellations of comedies on steaming networks that were critical favorites, but clearly lacking mass appeal. As Netflix, Hulu and Amazon continue to evolve, in some ways, they're starting to act more like traditional television. 

Jan 23, 2018

Sorry, fans of 'Lady Dynamite' and 'One Mississippi.' Both shows were cancelled recently--the first on Netflix and the latter on Amazon. They join the likes of also recently cancelled comedies 'Difficult People' on Hulu and 'I Love Dick,' also from Amazon. Though these shows all had critical acclaim and niche fan bases, they clearly weren't getting enough eyeballs to keep their respective studios happy. In the old days of streaming, almost everything would get a second or third season, but now, as the streaming networks all have a massive amount of content, they don't need to hang on to dead weight. 

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

