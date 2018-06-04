So much time for talk, so little time to watch

Netflix continues to build up its profile in the talk TV space with the premiere of Michelle Wolf's show 'The Break' over the holiday weekend. Hasan Minhaj and Norm Macdonald are also working on forthcoming Netflix talk shows. Sarah Silverman's show on Hulu got a second season, and of course there John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert--just to name a few. And don't forget Conan--TBS just announced his show would be going down to 30 mins, which they're trying to spin as a positive thing--fewer fluff interviews!--though it could also be because ratings aren't that great. There's lots of great stuff in all of these shows, but no way to watch them all. Is there ever a world where the 12:30 shows like Corden and Seth Meyers would consider going to once a week? Probably not--that'd be a lot of ad money left on the table, but it's worthwhile to think about for any new shows--why kill yourself trying to get something on the air every day, when you could have a more focused approach once a week?