Streaming: The final frontier?

The critics mostly liked the premiere of the new series Star Trek: Discovery, but there has been some push-back from fans that a show that has traditionally always been available for free via a broadcast network is now going behind the paywall of CBS All Access. There's some additional anger that even after paying for the service, you still have to deal with commercials (unless you pay even more). We probably won't know ratings for the streaming version of the show, but it will be interesting to see if CBS opts to do more shows this way. If so, it moves us a step closer to a bundled future.