Streaming: The final frontier?

The long-awaited CBS All Access show Star Trek: Discovery premiered on the broadcast network on Sunday night. Almost 10 million people watched, but if they want to watch more episodes, they'll have to subscribe to CBS's streaming service.

Sep 26, 2017

The critics mostly liked the premiere of the new series Star Trek: Discovery, but there has been some push-back from fans that a show that has traditionally always been available for free via a broadcast network is now going behind the paywall of CBS All Access. There's some additional anger that even after paying for the service, you still have to deal with commercials (unless you pay even more). We probably won't know ratings for the streaming version of the show, but it will be interesting to see if CBS opts to do more shows this way. If so, it moves us a step closer to a bundled future.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

