Streaming: The final frontier?

The critics mostly liked the premiere of the new series Star Trek: Discovery, but there has been some push-back from fans that a show that has traditionally always been available for free via a broadcast network is now going behind the paywall of CBS All Access. There's some additional anger that even after paying for the service, you still have to deal with commercials (unless you pay even more). We probably won't know ratings for the streaming version of the show, but it will be interesting to see if CBS opts to do more shows this way. If so, it moves us a step closer to a bundled future.
Star Trek: Discovery
The long-awaited CBS All Access show Star Trek: Discovery premiered on the broadcast network on Sunday night. Almost 10 million people watched, but if they want to watch more episodes, they'll have to subscribe to CBS's streaming service.
In broadcast TV, looking ahead also means looking back A new broadcast TV season is upon us, and among the new shows are also some familiar titles. NBC's Will & Grace is coming back this fall, and ABC's Roseanne will return in 2018. Some fans are thrilled, but other viewers ask why rely on older properties? And will younger viewers, who weren't even alive when the shows first debuted tune in to watch them now?
As 'Game of Thrones' breaks records, networks seek blockbusters The finale of Season Seven of Game of Thrones broke a ratings record for HBO, and the series has had tremendous growth -- more than 30 million people watched each episode this year. Other networks would love some of the same results, but that means big budgets and long production times.
How deregulation could change what you see on local news A pending deal for Sinclair Broadcasting to buy Tribune Media means fewer overall owners of TV stations across the country. Sinclair is a right-leaning news organization that forces its stations to air certain conservative segments.