The episode in question featured some discussion of NFL athletes kneeling in protest of police brutality during the National Anthem. Creator Kenya Barris said there were "creative differences" between him and ABC. Agreements between showrunners and networks are not uncommon, but they usually crop up in the script stage, it's rare that the network will allow show to be filmed first, and then pull it later. It sounds conspiracy theory-minded, but there could be something to the idea that ABC/Disney is now in the process of purchasing Fox, and they need Trump's approval for the deal to go through.
The case of the disappearing 'Black-ish' episode
'Black-ish' is known for taking on tough topics like racial slurs and police brutality, but one episode may have proved too political for ABC. Variety learned the episode was shelved in February, after it had already been filmed. There's no word yet on if it will ever air.
