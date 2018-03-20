Trump has spoken out against the merger, possibly because of his dislike of CNN, though that news network is only a tiny part of the deal. This would be more of a vertical merger--AT&T and Time Warner are not really competitors--and the deal resembles the previous merger of Comcast and NBC Universal, so it's unclear what would legally stop this one from going through. Regardless of the outcome of the trial, the decision will have huge implications on the industry, as more mergers are likely to follow, especially as companies strive to get big in an attempt to compete with the Netflix's and Apple's of the world.
Trial begins over proposed AT&T and Time Warner merger
The case of the disappearing 'Black-ish' episode 'Black-ish' is known for taking on tough topics like racial slurs and police brutality, but one episode may have proved too political for ABC. Variety learned the episode was shelved in February, after it had already been filmed. There's no word yet on if it will ever air.
American Idol' is back! But wait. Didn't we just say goodbye? If you watched the Oscars on ABC, you saw plenty of ads for the 'American Idol' revival that starts this coming weekend. But it was barely 2 years ago the series ended at Fox. Was anyone really asking for the show to come back?
What the F? Saltier language creeps into basic cable. If you watch shows on basic cable networks like USA, Lifetime, SyFy or FX, you may have heard some words you're not used to hearing on TV before. Old standards are breaking down as shows and advertisers strive for younger viewers, and more and more, that means letting the occasional F-bomb fly.