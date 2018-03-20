ON AIR
Trial begins over proposed AT&T and Time Warner merger

When the AT&T and Time Warner merger was announced in the fall of 2016, it seemed like it would go ahead with no issues. But now, the Justice Department is suing to block the $85 billion merger. 

Mar 20, 2018

Trump has spoken out against the merger, possibly because of his dislike of CNN, though that news network is only a tiny part of the deal. This would be more of a vertical merger--AT&T and Time Warner are not really competitors--and the deal resembles the previous merger of Comcast and NBC Universal, so it's unclear what would legally stop this one from going through. Regardless of the outcome of the trial, the decision will have huge implications on the industry, as more mergers are likely to follow, especially as companies strive to get big in an attempt to compete with the Netflix's and Apple's of the world. 

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

