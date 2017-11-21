In a year where the real world seems especially chaotic, television has been helpful in making sense of some of the crazy. That includes late night hosts like Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Seth Meyers. And while hour-long dramas get much acclaim, it's also a great time for half-hour comedies like The Good Place, Veep, Brooklyn 99 and the animated show Bojack Horseman on Netflix. Speaking of streaming, it's also a great place to check out shows you may have missed when they first aired, like FX's You're the Worst, which you can watch on Hulu, or foreign shows, like the British show Chewing Gum, which you can watch on Netflix. And YouTube is now in the original content game, but it's also handy for watching old shows that you can't find anywhere else.
TV to be thankful for
For Thanksgiving week, Mike and Joe reflect on this year's television that's made them laugh and helped them understand the world.
