Want to watch FX without commercials? Now you can, for a cost.

There are a couple of other caveats too. To have access to a FX+, the new, ad-free premium service from FX, you must be a subscriber to Comcast cable. The move is likely FX looking towards a standalone future. 

Aug 08, 2017

The cable network FX is the latest outfit to offer a premium, commercial free service. For about $6 a month, you can watch current seasons of FX shows without the ads. You'll also have access to a library of other FX shows, but not old episodes of their shows that have previous streaming deals elsewhere -- the first seasons of The Americans are on Amazon, or Atlanta streams on Hulu, for instance. You'll also be paying that $6 on top of your regular cable bill. It's not clear how many people would be excited to spring for this service now, but it's one more small move towards a world where everything is available a la carte and on demand.

