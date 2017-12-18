ON AIR
What Disney's acquisition of most of Fox means for TV

The $52.4 billion deal was announced last week and has huge implications in the film world, but also in television as well. The move is largely seen as a way for Disney to get more content directly to consumers, and part of that means bulking up a forthcoming streaming service.

Dec 19, 2017

Disney is taking the Fox film studio, FX, NatGeo, and franchises like The Simpsons and The X-Files. Rupert Murdoch will keep Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting--but with Murdoch's interest in sports and news, the broadcasting network may come of this deal as the biggest loser. It's unclear if the company will continue to be interested in even developing new shows for its broadcast network. And while the deal may make it easier for consumers to access more content through one streaming service, it's tough on a human level as there will likely be major job losses as the two companies merge.

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

