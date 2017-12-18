Disney is taking the Fox film studio, FX, NatGeo, and franchises like The Simpsons and The X-Files. Rupert Murdoch will keep Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting--but with Murdoch's interest in sports and news, the broadcasting network may come of this deal as the biggest loser. It's unclear if the company will continue to be interested in even developing new shows for its broadcast network. And while the deal may make it easier for consumers to access more content through one streaming service, it's tough on a human level as there will likely be major job losses as the two companies merge.
What Disney's acquisition of most of Fox means for TV
The $52.4 billion deal was announced last week and has huge implications in the film world, but also in television as well. The move is largely seen as a way for Disney to get more content directly to consumers, and part of that means bulking up a forthcoming streaming service.
As women in TV speak out, people at the top remain white men Big names in television continue to step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. This week was celebrity chef Mario Batali, co-host of The Chew. But if this is a moment to put more female leaders at the top, the TV world is not seizing it.