What the age of merger mania means for television

Following the AT&T ruling, Comcast immediately made a bid for Fox, besting Disney's offer by nearly 20%. Disney will likely counter in the days to come. It's looking more and more like the future of media means a world where there are just 3 or 4 mega-companies that will absorb all the smaller guys along the way. A lot of this desire to get bigger goes back to Netflix, which continues to invest in content in ways that other media companies can't match. The only hope, as they see it, is to combine, which eliminates a lot of jobs in the process.