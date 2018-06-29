ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SECOND
OPINION

SECOND<br>OPINIONSECOND<br>OPINION

A neglected tropical disease

The shortage of snakebite venom.

Jul 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The shortage of snakebite venom.

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Wilkes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Second Opinion

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion
For The Curious Blog

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too.  But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Beyond the Border
For The Curious Blog

Beyond the Border Earlier this year KCRW partnered with USC’s JOVRNALISM class to produce stories from the US-Mexico border. USC students traveled to Tijuana to learn about what happens after someone is deported.… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless
For The Curious Blog

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed