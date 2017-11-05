When we draw too much blood in the hospital there is a real cost.
Hospital vampires
When we draw too much blood in the hospital there is a real cost.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Wilkes
More From Second Opinion
LATEST BLOG POSTS
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More
Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More