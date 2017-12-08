These new recommendations are overly aggressive and difficult to recommend to people who have no other risk factors for heart disease or stroke.
New national recommendations for blood pressure control
These new recommendations are overly aggressive and difficult to recommend to people who have no other risk factors for heart disease or stroke.
Michael Wilkes
