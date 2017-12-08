New national recommendations for blood pressure control

Currently Playing:

Left, Right & Center: Trump says US is recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel President Trump says the US is recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He calls it a campaign promise, but is it a wise move? Under pressure from scandal, Democratic Senator Al Franken and Republican representative Trent Franks will resign, that comes as Alabama voters are preparing to possibly send Roy Moore to the Senate. Congress passed legislation to fund the government will they reach a longer term deals.

7PM - 8PM