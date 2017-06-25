ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SECOND
OPINION

SECOND<br>OPINION

Risk factors for chronic opioid use

They aren't what you might think.

COMING SOON

Jun 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

They aren't what you might think.

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE