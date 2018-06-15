ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SECOND
OPINION

SECOND<br>OPINIONSECOND<br>OPINION

The link between weight and guilt

The feelings of guilt are complex and seemingly tied to our perceptions of weight.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The feelings of guilt are complex and seemingly tied to our perceptions of weight.

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Wilkes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Second Opinion

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed