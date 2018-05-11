ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SECOND
OPINION

SECOND<br>OPINIONSECOND<br>OPINION

The oversized problem of arthritis

This is the poster child for how we can use evidence-based practice to improve outcomes.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 13, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This is the poster child for how we can use evidence-based practice to improve outcomes.

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Wilkes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Second Opinion

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
‘Soft Power:’ Rise of China, and flipping the yellowface trope
For The Curious Blog

‘Soft Power:’ Rise of China, and flipping the yellowface trope Playwright David Henry Hwang’s new show, “Soft Power,” sounds like it’s ripped straight from recent headlines. The first part is a comedy set in LA during the 2016 presidential election.… Read More

May 10, 2018

And the next story we’re going to investigate is…
For The Curious Blog

And the next story we’re going to investigate is… The results are in! Two weeks ago, we asked you to participate in a voting round to determine which of your awesome questions Curious Coast should investigate next. Today, after… Read More

May 04, 2018

Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD
For The Curious Blog

Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD On Tuesday, Austin Beutner was named LAUSD’s new superintendent. He’s held high-profile jobs at City Hall and the LA Times. He did very well in private equity before that. But… Read More

May 03, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed