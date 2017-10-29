Hearing such advice is difficult but is often in your best interest.
When it's time to stop getting routine screening tests
Hearing such advice is difficult but is often in your best interest.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Wilkes
More From Second Opinion
LATEST BLOG POSTS
1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom Eleven years ago California’s prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state… Read More
In time for Halloween, here are some of LA’s scariest stories and spookiest places In celebration of the most menacing holiday of the year, we asked you all to tell us what eerie story you were most curious about. You asked us about haunted… Read More