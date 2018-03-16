Millennials are our reason for hope.
White coats against gun violence
Millennials are our reason for hope.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Wilkes
More From Second Opinion
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Will Orange County go from Red to Blue? On a recent evening, about two dozen friends and neighbors gathered at a house party in Irvine. They had come to meet Katie Porter, a Democrat who’s running for Congress… Read More
To flip the House, Democrats eye Orange County The Democratic Party sees the 2018 midterms as the first national referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency and an opportunity to regain control of the House of Representatives. And California is… Read More