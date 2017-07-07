ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SOUNDSLA

SOUNDSLASOUNDSLA

‘Me time’ on the commuter train

Renne Gardner has been commuting over an hour every day on the Metrolink for the past twenty years, from Irvine to Union Station in downtown LA. He’s been working for the city of Los Angeles for nearly 30 years. He likes the routine and finds the train relaxing. It gives him a chance to study Japanese and French and sometimes even doze off. He can see the sun rise from the train. He can also see the traffic jams on the 5 Freeway and can’t imagine doing that ever again.

— Produced by Eric Drachman

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 07, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Renne Gardner has been commuting over an hour every day on the Metrolink for the past twenty years, from Irvine to Union Station in downtown LA. He’s been working for the city of Los Angeles for nearly 30 years. He likes the routine and finds the train relaxing. It gives him a chance to study Japanese and French and sometimes even doze off. He can see the sun rise from the train. He can also see the traffic jams on the 5 Freeway and can’t imagine doing that ever again.

— Produced by Eric Drachman

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From SoundsLA

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed