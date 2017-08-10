53 years of karate club

Geoff Yamamoto has practiced karate with the Maryknoll Karate Club on and off for 53 years – since he was in the 6th grade. In karate, he says, there’s always something you can polish in yourself.
— Produced by Eric Drachman
Geoff Yamamoto has practiced karate with the Maryknoll Karate Club on and off for 53 years – since he was in the 6th grade. In karate, he says, there’s always something you can polish in yourself.
— Produced by Eric Drachman
Geoff Yamamoto has practiced karate with the Maryknoll Karate Club on and off for 53 years – since he was in the 6th grade. In karate, he says, there’s always something you can polish in yourself.
— Produced by Eric Drachman