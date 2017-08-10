ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SOUNDSLA

SOUNDSLASOUNDSLA

53 years of karate club

Geoff Yamamoto has practiced karate with the Maryknoll Karate Club on and off for 53 years – since he was in the 6th grade. In karate, he says, there’s always something you can polish in yourself.

— Produced by Eric Drachman

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 10, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Geoff Yamamoto has practiced karate with the Maryknoll Karate Club on and off for 53 years – since he was in the 6th grade. In karate, he says, there’s always something you can polish in yourself.

— Produced by Eric Drachman

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From SoundsLA

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed