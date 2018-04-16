ON AIR
A boat captain's life on the water

Tom Conover has been on the water all his life and some of that time, he spent living on Catalina Island. Now he is the captain of a ferry to and from the island. He still loves spending time on the water. He still marvels at a pod of dolphins that swim alongside the boat and when he has time off with his kids, they like to spend it in, on, and around the water on Catalina Island. ­­

Apr 16, 2018

Producers:
Eric Drachman

