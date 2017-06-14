ON AIR
Finding rhythm in the boxing gym

John Wakefield is a classically trained percussionist. Among other places, he performs in the orchestra with the LA Opera. Besides hitting drums, though, John likes to unwind by punching a bag in his drumming/boxing gym. Part of the draw of the boxing gym is all of the percussive sounds and rhythms he finds there. John has started to combine these two passions by training professional boxers using the lessons that he’s taken from his expertise in percussion. — Produced by Eric Drachman

Jun 14, 2017

